Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $104.36 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.06% of Air Lease worth $104,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Air Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AL opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.