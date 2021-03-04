Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $106.97 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.61% of PacWest Bancorp worth $106,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $37.85 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

