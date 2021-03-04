Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $94.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $94,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 142,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.