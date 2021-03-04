Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $98.17 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $361.31 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.05 and its 200-day moving average is $328.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

