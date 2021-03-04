Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.83% of EMCOR Group worth $91,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,874,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

