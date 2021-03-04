Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 217,369 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Hess worth $94,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after purchasing an additional 186,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.