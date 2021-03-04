Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.05% of The Toro worth $107,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Ossiam bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

