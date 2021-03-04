Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 30,784 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $102,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $164.81 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

