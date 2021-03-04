Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 79,061 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.59% of Nucor worth $95,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

