Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Citizens Financial Group worth $92,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.