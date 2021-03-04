Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.91% of PulteGroup worth $104,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 422,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

