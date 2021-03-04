Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,797 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $98,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

TTWO opened at $180.15 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

