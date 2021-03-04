Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.98% of Universal Display worth $105,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day moving average of $211.63. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

