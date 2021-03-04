Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,956 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.81% of SPS Commerce worth $107,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

