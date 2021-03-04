Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 316,309 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.13% of Pentair worth $99,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.