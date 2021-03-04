Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 38,396 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of The Boston Beer worth $96,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total transaction of $9,363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,983 shares of company stock worth $31,111,634. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,022.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,030.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

