Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 437,011 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437,011 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of SAP worth $98,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

