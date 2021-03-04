Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,189 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Sun Communities worth $105,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

