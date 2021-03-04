Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 568,357 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,357 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Hormel Foods worth $94,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

