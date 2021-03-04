Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 96,482 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.69% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $109,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

