Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.83% of HealthEquity worth $98,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

