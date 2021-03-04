Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Overweight

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

