Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 223,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 193,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

