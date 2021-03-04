Western Asset Management Company LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,521,186 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Southwestern Energy makes up about 0.3% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 462,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,285,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.