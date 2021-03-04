Western Asset Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.1% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $311.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.16.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

