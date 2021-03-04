Western Asset Management Company LLC Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,068,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises approximately 2.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.33% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OAS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

OAS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,363. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

