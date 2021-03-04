Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.41. 2,001,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 898,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.