Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,707,681 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.73% of Western Digital worth $460,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $64.89. 328,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

