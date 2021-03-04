Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Down 8.9%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.49. 9,202,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,259,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.