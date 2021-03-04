Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

WDC stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,542. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $175,461,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

