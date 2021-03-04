Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE WAB opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.