Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WLK opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

