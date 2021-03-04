Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 14%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares were down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 4,022,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,645,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
