Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 14%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares were down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 4,022,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,645,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.