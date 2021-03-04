WHALE 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.65 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $149.02 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be bought for $28.44 or 0.00059148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

