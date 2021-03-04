Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

