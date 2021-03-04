Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.