Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WPM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

