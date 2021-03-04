Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,768. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

