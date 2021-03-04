Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.25 ($35.03).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) alerts:

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,537 ($46.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,470. The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Whitbread PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($48.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,202.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,778.52.

In other Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.