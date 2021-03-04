Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,537 ($46.21). 942,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,202.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,778.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. Whitbread PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,709 ($48.46).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

