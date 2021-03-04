WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 72% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 167% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $6.73 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006275 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

