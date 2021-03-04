Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.40

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $9.87. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 291,574 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $403.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

