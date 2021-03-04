Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Down 6.2%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.50. 516,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 428,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75.
About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.
