Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Down 6.2%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.50. 516,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 428,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 271,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

