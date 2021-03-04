WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of WYY stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 256,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.89.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.
