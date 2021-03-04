WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 256,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.