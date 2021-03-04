Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

