William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

URBN opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,115,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

