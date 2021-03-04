William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of MIDD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $166.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

