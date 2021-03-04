William Blair Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

KRYS opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

