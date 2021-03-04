Wing Market Cap Reaches $24.49 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Wing has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $24.49 million and $6.89 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for about $24.31 or 0.00051770 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00469736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051490 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,507,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,007,556 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

