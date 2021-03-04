Wing Trading Up 4.9% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Wing has a total market cap of $25.27 million and $5.33 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $25.15 or 0.00051098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00488094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00490699 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,504,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,707 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.